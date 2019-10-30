Teleflex Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)TFXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.75 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $643.2M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tfx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.