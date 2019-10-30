WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.59 (+18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $460M (+20.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wex has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.