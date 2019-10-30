Syneos Health Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)SYNHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, synh has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.