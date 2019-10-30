Raymond James turns bullish on MCHP, ADI

Microchip (MCHP +0.8% ) is raised from Market Perform to Strong Buy at Raymond James with a $115 target. Analog Devices (ADI +1.2% ) lifts from Market Perform to Outperform with a $120 PT.

The firm cites its "increasingly constructive view" on the semi market with checks and peer reports from the likes of Texas Instruments showing that current conditions are getting neither better than worse, which is a positive after a downturn.

Raymond James says current revenue run rates are allowing the inventory backup to drain from the channel.

Microchip and ADI both have Outperform average Sell Side ratings.