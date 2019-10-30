El Pollo Loco Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)LOCOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.21M (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, loco has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.