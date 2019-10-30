Textainer Group Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETTextainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)TGHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.7M (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tgh has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.