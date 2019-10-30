Builders FirstSource Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)BLDRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.87B (-11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, bldr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.