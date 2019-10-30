ArcBest Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-39.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $797.16M (-3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, arcb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.