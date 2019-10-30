Sanofi Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is €1.72 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €9.46B (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 5 downward.