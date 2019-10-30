KBR overcomes U.S. shale slump to post upside Q3 earnings, raise guidance

Oct. 30, 2019 11:36 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)KBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • KBR (KBR +11%) jumps to a 52-week high after reporting stronger than expected Q3 earnings and raising full-year earnings guidance despite the slump in U.S. shale activity.
  • KBR says Q3 revenues rose 11.5% Y/Y to $1.42B, led by 31% growth in its Energy Solutions unit to $351M, while Technology Solutions sales gained 19% to $96M and its major Government Solutions unit added 5% to $978M.
  • Notable bookings in the quarter included a contract to provide EPC services for a methanol operating plant for Methanex adjacent to its two existing Geismar, La., facilities, and a new five-year, $200M contract to provide launch range operations at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.
  • For FY 2019, KBR raises its EPS guidance to $1.64-$1.74 from its prior outlook of $1.58-$1.73 and in line with $1.65 analyst consensus, as well as operation cash flow of $200M-$225M.
