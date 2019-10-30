j2 Global Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $332.47M (+13.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jcom has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.