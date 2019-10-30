Site Centers lifts lower end of FFO guidance range

Site Centers (SITC +1.2% ) boosts the lower end of its FFO guidance range for the year, matching consensus.

Sees 2019 operating FFO per share at $1.20-$1.22 vs. prior range of $1.18-$1.22; compares with consensus of $1.20.

Also boosts the lower end of 2019 same-store net operating income guidance to 2.75%-3.25% from 2.25%-3.25%.

“Our growth is increasingly being fueled by occupancy improvement and anchor openings, many of them earlier than expected, and we expect this trend to strengthen into the fourth quarter and 2020,” said President and CEO David R. Lukes.

Q3 operating FFO per share of 30 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 29 cents and compares with 33 cents in the year-ago period; the Y/Y decline is primarily due to the creation of the DTP joint venture.

Q3 same-store NOI growth of 1.6% on a pro rata basis.

Leased rate at 94.2% on pro rata basis at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. 92.7% at Sept. 30, 2018.

Previously: SITE Centers FFO beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)