Belden down 9% post Q3 results miss; announces intent to divest Grass Valley

Belden (BDC -9.9% ) reports Q3 revenue decline of 5.4% Y/Y to $620.32M. Company mentioned that demand trends remained softer in some of key Industrial markets in Q3.

Enterprise Solutions revenue $368.08M (-6.1% Y/Y); and EBITDA margin of 15.4% down by 300 bps .

Industrial Solutions revenue $252.24M (-5.5% Y/Y); and EBITDA margin on 17.7% down by 240 bps .

Q3 Gross margin declined by 182 bps to 37.9%. Operating loss was $280.51M, compared to $131.28M income a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $101.57M (-19.8% Y/Y); and margin declined by 294 bps to 16.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $89.52M, compared to $100.86M a year ago.

Company announced the intent to divest the Live Media business (“Grass Valley”), and also announced a new broad-based cost reduction program that is expected to result in $40M of annualized savings.

4Q19 Outlook: Revenue $510M - $530M; GAAP EPS $0.00 - $0.15; and Adj. EPS $1.00 - $1.15

FY19 Outlook: Revenues to be $2.092B - $2.112B (prior $2.485B - $2.535B); GAAP EPS of $2.04 - $2.19 (prior $3.44 - $3.84); and Adj. EPS of $4.32 - $4.47 (prior $5.38 - $5.78).

Previously: Belden EPS misses by $0.23, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)