Total says not ready for final decision on Uganda project

Total (TOT) CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire says it is too early to say when the company would take a final investment decision on its 230K bbl/day Uganda oil project, potentially delaying the decision that once was expected last year.

"The project is technically mature. We are ready to launch but we recently faced some difficulties with the authorities," the CFO said during today's earnings conference call.

TOT had planned to buy some of Tullow Oil's stake in the project but was forced to call off the deal due to a tax dispute with the Ugandan authorities.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne said earlier this year that Uganda would be a personal priority this year after setbacks led to a delay on the FID in 2018.