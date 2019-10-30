Stock declines remain muted ahead of Fed decision

The three major U.S. stock slip ahead of the Fed's monetary policy decision, with energy, materials, and financials leading the decline.

Earlier, stocks dipped on news that Chile is canceling the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where Presidents Trump and Xi were scheduled to meet and potentially sign a phase-one trade agreement.

As for economic news, Q3 GDP rose 1.9% slowing from the 2.0% rate in Q2, but better than the 1.7% expected, and ADP's October jobs report matched expectations for adding 125K jobs.

The Nasdaq falls 0.2% , the S&P 500 and the Dow edge down 0.1% .

Treasurys rally, pushing the 10-year yield down 4 basis points to 1.802%.

Crude oil declines 1.7% to $54.59 per barrel.

A look at the S&P 500 industry sectors show energy ( -1.7% ), materials ( -0.6% ), and financials ( -0.6% ) declining the most; utilities (+0.7% ), health care ( +0.3% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) outperform the broader market.

The Dollar Index is little changed at 97.68.