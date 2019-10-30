Boeing engineer raised concerns about 737 MAX safeguards before crashes

A Boeing (BA -1.1% ) engineer was concerned as far back as 2015 that the 737 MAX's flight control system lacked sufficient safeguards, according to a document released during today's House questioning of CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

More than a year before the MAX was certified by federal regulators, a Boeing engineer asked whether the flight control system - that has been found to have contributed to the plane's two deadly crashes - was safe because it relied on a single sensor, the documents suggest.

Muilenburg has acknowledged in today's testimony that the company "made some mistakes" on the development of the MCAS anti-stall system.

The CEO began today's opening remarks by turning and looking directly at family members of the victims seated closely behind him as he apologized for the 346 lives lost in crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.