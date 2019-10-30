Lumentum Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)LITEBy: SA News Team
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $448.16M (+26.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LITE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.
