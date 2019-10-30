Thomson Reuters Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)TRIBy: SA News Team
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+81.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.