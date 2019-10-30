AT&T launches new wireless plans

AT&T's (T +0.9% ) latest Mobility update promises the "wireless plan of the future," with new unlimited offerings starting Sunday.

The carrier will roll out AT&T Unlimited Starter and AT&T Unlimited Extra on Nov. 3. The Starter plan is $35/line for four lines with "unlimited" data, talk and text.

The Unlimited Extra plan at $40/line for four lines adds 15 GB of mobile hotspot data per line.

Meanwhile, Unlimited Elite (due in coming weeks) will come at $50/line for four lines, and will have 30 GB of mobile hotspot data along with HD streaming and HBO included.

The prices assume customers use autopay and paperless billing.

AT&T noted in its WarnerMedia Day event last evening that in May, its U.S. customers who subscribe to HBO (including those who get it as part of current and future wireless plans) will get HBO Max at no extra charge.