Consolidated Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)
- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $332.52M (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNSL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.