Newmark Group gains 5.3% as Q3 results top estimates

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) advances 5.3% after Q3 adjusted EPS of 60 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 57 cents and increases from 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $586.6M exceeds the consensus of $565.5M and rises 13% Y/Y, helped by top-line growth across each of its major lines.

Q3 revenue from leasing and other commissions of $213.2M rose 4.6% Y/Y; capital markets revenue of $144.7M rose 25%; mortgage banking activities revenue of $72.3M increased 39%; and management services, servicing fees, and other revenue rose 6.0% to $156.4M.

Narrows 2019 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.62-$1.68 from its outlook of $1.60-$1.70 issued in August; consensus estimate is $1.65.

Sees 2019 revenue of $2.225B-$2.275B vs. prior view of $2.20B-$2.30B; consensus is $2.25B.

