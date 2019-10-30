CIGNA Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.37 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.2B vs. $11.45B in 3Q18.

Over the last 2 years, ci has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.