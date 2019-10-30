J&J in uncomfortable spot after lab runs

Yesterday near the close, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +2.9% ) announced that tests from two different independent laboratories failed to find any asbestos in samples taken from the single recalled lot of Baby Powder that the FDA said contained trace amounts of the contaminant.

The FDA-contracted test that detected asbestos was performed by a private lab in Maryland, AMA Analytical Services, run by Andreas Saldivar, J&J's expert witness in several (of the thousands pending) product liability lawsuits since 2017 in defense against plaintiffs' claims that asbestos in talc caused their cancers.

The recent testing contracted by the company appears to be a direct refutation of Mr. Saldivar's work and could undermine its defense in court.

In a May 2018 deposition, he testified that his lab found no evidence of asbestos in the company's Baby Powder from testing performed in 2010.

Although, at the time, it had no experience detecting asbestos in talc-milled for powders and cosmetics, AMA tested 34 talc products for the FDA, processing 102 samples (three/product) using a method called transmission electron microscopy (TEM) in a single day, implying an average throughput of five minutes per sample assuming a normal eight-hour shift.

Experts who have found asbestos in milled talc powder told Reuters that TEM requires half an hour to a full day per sample, adding that they frequently look at larger volume samples than AMA uses. In a deposition earlier this year, Mr. Saldivar acknowledged that he used smaller samples than others in the field and agreed that increasing sample size would increase sensitivity, although he believed that his methods were adequate.

J&J lawyers retained him in 2017 as a company expert in ~20-30 cases.