Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.10 (-34.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.14M vs. $2.07M in 3Q18.

Over the last 2 years, alny has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.