Concho tapping drilling now for federal lands ahead of potential ban

Concho Resources (CXO +2.7% ) says it would consider moving rigs from New Mexico to Texas if the U.S. elects a president who favors a fracking ban on federal lands.

CEO Tim Leach said during today's earnings conference call that CXO is tapping federal acreage for drilling now in case the U.S. political climate worsens later, as the company's exposure to federal acreage amounts to ~20% of its total position.

CXO has "quite a bit of activity" on federal lands in New Mexico, but "we have a great deal of flexibility if we need to reallocate that capital," Leach said.

Democratic presidential candidates including Warren and Sanders have said they support a moratorium on fracking on federal lands.