National Retail Properties Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)NNNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.69 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.93M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, nnn has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.