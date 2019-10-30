National Retail Properties Q3 Earnings Preview

Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)NNNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.69 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.93M (+7.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, nnn has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.