Viacom, CBS set leadership for combined revenue lines

CBS (CBS -2.6% ) and Viacom (VIA -1.8% , VIAB -2.8% ) have announced senior leadership across revenue lines for the ViacomCBS combination it expects to be effective within two months.

The news comes just a couple of days after the two companies got their S-4 declared effective, setting up a December timeline for completing the merger.

ViacomCBS will have Jo An Ross -- currently CBS president and chief advertising revenue officer -- taking those same roles at ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales. She was the first woman to serve as sales chief of a broadcast network and is broadcast TV's longest-running sales chief.

Ray Hopkins, president of Television Networks Distribution at CBS, will be president of U.S. Network Distribution at the combination. Armando Nuñez will keep roles similar to his at CBS as chairman, Global Distribution and chief content licensing officer at ViacomCBS.

Pam Kaufman, president of Viacom/Nickelodeon Global Consumer Products, will be president of Global Consumer Products at the new company. And David Lynn, president/CEO of Viacom International Media Networks, will oversee the combination's international media networks.