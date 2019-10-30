Open Text Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $703.13M (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OTEX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

