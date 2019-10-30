NeoPhotonics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.77M (+9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NPTN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.

