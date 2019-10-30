Axcelis Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-104.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.9M (-25.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ACLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.