Marathon Petroleum Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.74B (+41.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MPC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.