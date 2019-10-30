Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $673.05M (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MMP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.