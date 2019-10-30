GM announces senior leadership promotions

General Motors (GM -1.3% ) says President Mark Reuss will be given the extra leadership duty of overseeing the North America, South America, China and international regions.

The automaker also gave autonomous/EV programs VP Doug Parks the role of executive vice president, global product development, purchasing and supply chain, while Steve Kiefer was named as senior vice president and president, GM South America and international operations.

The personnel moves follow GM shifting more resources into autonomous driving and committing to producing a higher mix of trucks and SUVs.