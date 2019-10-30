Dunkin' Brands Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETDunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN)DNKNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $357.91M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DNKN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 9 downward.