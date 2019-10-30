Orbcomm -21.7% after Q3 miss, lower guidance
- Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) has slid 21.7% to its lowest point in more than six years after posting Q3 earnings that featured a bigger-than-expected loss and lower Q4 guidance.
- Revenues fell 2.6% overall to $69.2M.
- Attributable net loss widened to $4.03M from a year-ago loss of $3.3M.
- The company pointed however to improving margins: GAAP product gross margin increased by 690 basis points to 28.9% (non-GAAP product gross margin was 31.4%), and non-GAAP service gross margin hit a record 69% (GAAP service gross margin was 58.6%).
- “In the third quarter we continued to ship greater quantities of the new cost-reduced, feature-rich products and made great progress in significantly raising product margin and service margin, increasing cash flow from operations,” says CEO Marc Eisenberg.
- That cash flow from operations was up to $9.9M for the quarter; cash and equivalents totaled $50.9M at quarter's end.
- For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $68M-$72M (below expected $76M) amid a slowdown in the North American transportation market and "a number of opportunities moving to a subscription model," which recognizes revenue over a longer term. For the full year, it sees product revenue growth of 10-15%, and recurring service revenue growing at low single digits to start 2020.
