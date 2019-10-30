Abiomed Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD)
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206.45M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, abmd has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.