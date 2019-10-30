Westinghouse Air Brake Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)WABBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (+100.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.