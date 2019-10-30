Alberta sets carbon tax on big industrial emitters including oil sands

Alberta's provincial government says it will introduce a carbon tax of $30/metric ton on large industrial facilities including oil sands plants to align with federal climate law and avoid potential intervention from the Trudeau administration.

Due to the size of Alberta's industrial base, particularly the oil and gas industry, the expected reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from the plan would contribute significantly to meeting national targets.

The Alberta environment minister says industries broadly favor the province setting the tax at a level where the federal government would not take over and regulate their emissions, but adds the province would continue with a lawsuit arguing that the carbon tax on consumers is unconstitutional.

Top oil sands producers include SU, CNQ, CVE, PTR, IMO, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF