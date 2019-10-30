Carlyle Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)CGBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $514.55M (-24.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cg has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.