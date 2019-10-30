Intellia Therapeutics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)NTLABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.61 (-15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.17M (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ntla has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.