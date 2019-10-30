Lazard Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)LAZBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $612.98M (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, laz has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.