IDEXX Laboratories Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)IDXXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597.09M (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, idxx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.