NovoCure Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+69.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $87.12M (+34.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, nvcr has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.