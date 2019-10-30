Akorn Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETAKRXQBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176.09M (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, akrx has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.