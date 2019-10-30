Global Payments Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)GPNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward.