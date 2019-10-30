M&A not totally off the menu at Yum Brands

The incoming CEO at Yum Brands (YUM -7.9% ) didn't entirely dismiss the idea that the company would acquire another brand during today's post-earnings conference call (transcript).

"Our brands today are strong generally around the world, with plenty of growth opportunities, but we certainly wouldn't rule out an acquisition," stated David Gibbs on the call.

Yum is likely to be very careful with making a sizable deal after recording a $60M pretax expense tied to its untimely investment in GrubHub. That writedown is partially responsible for today' share price drop.

