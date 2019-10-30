Agios Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.81 (-11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.13M (+118.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, agio has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.