Willis Towers Watson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETWillis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)WTWBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-19.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, wltw has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.