Cullen/Frost Bankers Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $364.77M (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cfr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.