Allegheny Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.